Bouanga, Son heroics send LAFC soaring in crucial Cali clash

In front of a packed house at Levi’s Stadium, LAFC ’s superstars wasted no time giving the fans what they wanted to see.

“I was very pleased with the performance tonight,” manager Steve Cherundolo said after the game. “We were very effective with our chances and could have had one or two more.”

Led by Bouanga’s eventual hat trick, LA went on to secure a 4-2 victory to keep pace in the battle for the Western Conference’s top four spots.

Just a minute into the game, Son Heung-Min finished a lovely team move to go up 1-0 in Saturday's rivalry clash with the San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium. By the 12th-minute, Denis Bouanga had added two more.

“Sonny is very consistent, whether he plays for his national team or for us,” Cherundolo said. “And that makes it very easy for his teammates to put him in positions to score. He’s a sprinter, he doesn’t do anything at a slow pace. It is fast, it is clean, it is firm, and it is always, always dangerous.”

Son, in his fifth appearance after signing for an MLS-record transfer fee this summer, picked up where he left off during the international break with South Korea, where he totaled 2g/1a across two friendlies against the USMNT and Mexico.

The stars were the headliners as LAFC picked up a crucial three points ahead of the stretch run.

Club legend status

Bouanga, for his part, has proven a dominant running mate for Son in LA. His hat trick against the Quakes gave him 93 goals in his LAFC career and 13 multi-goal games, both of which are tied for the most in club history with Carlos Vela.

With 18 goals on the year, he’s now two away from becoming the first MLS player to score 20 goals in three straight seasons.

He produced this performance just four days after starting two World Cup qualifying fixtures for Gabon, scoring a hat trick in the first match against the Seychelles.

“His dedication, his ability, and his mentality to come in and want to play and score and do what he can for his team is awesome,” Cherundolo said.

All three of his goals came from counter-attacks and timely runs in behind, evidence of the burgeoning chemistry between Bouanga and Son.