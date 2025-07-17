LAFC slow down Minnesota to gain El Tráfico momentum

It was never going to be easy for LAFC to visit Allianz Field and top a red-hot Minnesota United side that's been among the best in the Western Conference.
But thanks to a 42nd-minute penalty kick from star forward Denis Bouanga, the Black & Gold did just that, earning a 1-0 victory that affords them positive momentum ahead of a massive El Tráfico bout vs. archrivals LA Galaxy on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
Another clean sheet
The key to Wednesday's victory was a mammoth defensive effort, which saw LAFC hold a clean sheet for a third straight match.
“It’s unbelievable. We knew what the task was coming in here,” defender Nkosi Tafari told MLS Season Pass after the match. “They are in second place, we’re chasing, we know we have games in hand, but this is nuts. For us to get a win and a shutout on the road? The best possible shutout."
The defensive heroics loomed even larger given the Black & Gold learned this week that standout center back Aaron Long will miss the rest of the 2025 season with an Achilles injury.
“Big shoes to fill. A captain, former national team player – he’s been a mainstay for this club, and I just want to make sure I do the best job possible while he’s out,” Tafari said. “All the best in his recovery. I love that guy. We’re fighting for him.”
Bouanga makes history
Head coach Steven Cherundolo also lauded the mettle his side showed in getting all three points in one of the league's most hostile environments.
“Beating a team, a really good team. They are really good at what they do. We beat them at their own game, and that makes me happy,” Cherundolo said.
It was the fourth time Bouanga has delivered a game-winning goal this season – and the 20th match-winner of his LAFC career, surpassing club legend Carlos Vela. It also marked the All-Star's team-leading 18th goal contribution of the campaign (11g/7a).
“Derbies are different”
The stars are aligning for the latest edition of El Tráfico to be another memorable chapter in one of the league's premier rivalries.
While the Galaxy's 2025 struggles are well-documented, the Black & Gold know recent form often goes out the window in derby matches.
“These derbies, you can’t think about streaks in these moments, in these games,” said Cherundolo. “You just have to prepare for the unexpected. Every time we play each other, there are always exciting moments. I expect more of the same Saturday at BMO.”