LAFC slow down Minnesota to gain El Tráfico momentum

It was never going to be easy for LAFC to visit Allianz Field and top a red-hot Minnesota United side that's been among the best in the Western Conference.

But thanks to a 42nd-minute penalty kick from star forward Denis Bouanga , the Black & Gold did just that, earning a 1-0 victory that affords them positive momentum ahead of a massive El Tráfico bout vs. archrivals LA Galaxy on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Another clean sheet

The key to Wednesday's victory was a mammoth defensive effort, which saw LAFC hold a clean sheet for a third straight match.

“It’s unbelievable. We knew what the task was coming in here,” defender Nkosi Tafari told MLS Season Pass after the match. “They are in second place, we’re chasing, we know we have games in hand, but this is nuts. For us to get a win and a shutout on the road? The best possible shutout."

The defensive heroics loomed even larger given the Black & Gold learned this week that standout center back Aaron Long will miss the rest of the 2025 season with an Achilles injury.