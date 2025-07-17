Nashville's All-Stars set tone in emphatic win over Columbus

Trophy aspirations

In their first full season under Callaghan, Nashville are flying. They're third in the Supporters' Shield race with 44 points and 1.91 points per game, and continue to pull off impressive results against the teams around them.

"Everyone knows where we are sitting in the conference, but also we take one game at a time," said midfielder Eddi Tagseth. "We were disappointed with the Miami game because we felt like the way we played, we deserve more than zero points. And we also felt that we could have played better. So this was a perfect way to bounce back."