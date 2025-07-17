Toronto FC "had a point to prove" in shock upset of San Diego

On a night full of wild results and upsets, Toronto FC ’s 1-0 victory over San Diego FC was perhaps the pick of Matchday 25, thanks to Theo Corbeanu ’s 20th-minute goal.

“We felt like we had a point to prove today,” said the goalscorer Corbeanu.

But it was clear from the first kick that Toronto had learned from their most recent outing, a devastating 1-1 draw at home vs. Atlanta United , in which they conceded a penalty kick goal in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Reds entered Snapdragon Stadium, a venue where their hosts had only lost twice previously, with a chip on their shoulder. Their opponent, SDFC, are in the midst of one of the best seasons in MLS history by an expansion side, sitting atop the Western Conference. TFC, meanwhile, had won just once in their last seven matches.

“We’re seeing a lot of maturity in Theo, in his decision making, and in his belief that he is going to be dangerous,” said head coach Robin Fraser. “He just feels very confident right now.”

Corbeanu has now scored twice in his last five matches and is up to a team-best five goals on the season. He's generated seven goal contributions (5g/2a) since arriving on loan from Grenada in February and looks to be starting to evolve into the reliable attacking option many TFC fans had hoped for when he joined from the Spanish second-division side.

Corbeanu can take personal pride in the win. It was his movement into the box that drew the pivotal penalty in the 18th minute, and his penalty kick that sealed the deal.

Heroic rearguard effort

Corbeanu wasn’t the only player feeling confident. TFC kept San Diego from creating a single big chance, didn’t allow a shot against until the 47th minute, and were generally able to disrupt the hosts by winning the majority of duels and defensive actions.

Fraser’s men proved their point.

“We asked them to do some unusual things and to stay disciplined,” Frazer continued. “It was a really good game from the guys.”

Toronto has its proof of concept win in how they neutralized one of the league’s most potent possession-based attacks. In Frazer’s words, Wednesday’s success came thanks to his group’s total commitment, something he believes his squad is capable of executing more often.

“The level of engagement has to carry on now,” Fraser said.

The road does not get any easier for Toronto, who are 11 points below the playoff line with 12 matches remaining, as they hope to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.