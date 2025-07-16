Charlotte to host 2026 MLS All-Star Game

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game is heading to Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium next summer, marking a historic first for the club and Queen City.

Fans can watch in over 100 countries and regions around the world on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

These world-class events – including MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, and MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration – will feature community programming and entertainment.

The league's 30th All-Star matchup includes a week-long celebration of soccer and culture for fans of all ages at venues throughout Charlotte.

Charlotte strong

Upon making their MLS debut in 2022, Charlotte welcomed a then-league-record 74,479 fans for their inaugural home opener.

Ever since, the club has played a key role in establishing the Queen City as a premier soccer destination in North America, supported by world-class facilities, passionate fans, and a growing legacy of hosting major domestic and international soccer matches.

"Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The city and region keep showing up for the sport – from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We’re excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte."

The date and opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later time.