Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make statement, Gyasi Zardes makes history

Is a Supporters' Shield repeat unfolding? FC Cincinnati hope so following their commanding 6-1 trouncing of Inter Miami CF on Matchday 25, leapfrogging the shorthanded Herons in the overall league standings.
Luciano Acosta fueled Pat Noonan's squad, as the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP tallied 1g/2a at TQL Stadium. Luca Orellano (two assists) and Yuya Kubo (two goals) have bench spots after helping Cincy run circles around Miami's makeshift backline.
Gyasi Zardes opened his 2024 account with a brace in Austin FC's 2-1 win over New York City FC. That's plenty of reason for a Team of the Matchday by Audi spot, then consider how Zardes is now 10th all-time in MLS goals with 105 tallies.
Joining Zardes up top: Jonathan Rodríguez had 2g/1a in the Portland Timbers' 4-1 demolition of Nashville SC, and Gabriel Pec scored twice for the LA Galaxy in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC.
With Diego Luna, it's hard not to wonder if his 2024 Olympics snub offered extra motivation. The dynamic midfielder contributed 1g/3a in Real Salt Lake's 5-2 win over Atlanta United, then played it cool during his post-game press conference.
Albert Rusnák remains in electric form for Seattle Sounders FC, tallying 1g/1a in their 2-0 win over the New England Revolution. Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, with 1g/1a in a 4-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, has a new career-high in single-season goal contributions (11).
All three TotM defenders scored: Alex Katranis (RSL), Robin Jansson (Orlando City SC) and Mohamed Farsi (Columbus Crew). Jansson's header came in a 5-0 rout of D.C. United, and Farsi helped cap a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC.
Back from Copa América duty with Paraguay, Carlos Coronel logged six saves in the New York Red Bulls' 0-0 draw at the Philadelphia Union.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Carlos Coronel (RBNY) - Alex Katranis (RSL), Robin Jansson (ORL), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Cole Bassett (COL), Diego Luna (RSL), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA) - Jonathan Rodríguez (POR), Gyasi Zardes (ATX), Gabriel Pec (LA)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Stefan Frei (SEA), Memo Rodríguez (SKC), Iván Angulo (ORL), Santiago Moreno (POR), Luca Orellano (CIN), Willy Agada (SKC), Diego Rossi (CLB), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Yuya Kubo (CIN)
