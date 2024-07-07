Gyasi Zardes climbs MLS record books with Austin FC brace

Gyasi Zardes picked a perfect time to open his 2024 account, scoring twice in Austin FC's 2-1 win over New York City FC on Saturday night.
With his Matchday 25 brace at Q2 Stadium, the former US men's national team striker now sits 10th in the MLS all-time goals chart – scoring 105 times.
PLAYER
GOALS
1. Chris Wondolowski
171
2. Kei Kamara
147
3. Landon Donovan
145
4. Jeff Cunningham
134
5. Jaime Moreno
133
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips
117
7. Ante Razov
114
T-8. Jason Kreis
108
T-8. Josef Martínez
108
10. Gyasi Zardes
105
Zardes is amid his 12th MLS season since turning pro in 2013 as an LA Galaxy homegrown signing. He's also played for the Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids before signing with Austin FC as a free agent before the 2023 campaign.
Up next in Zardes' sights? CF Montréal striker Josef Martínez and FC Dallas legend Jason Kreis, who are level on 108 goals apiece.