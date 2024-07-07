"Poking the bear": Diego Luna responds with Real Salt Lake masterclass

Hours after reports surfaced that he didn't make the US squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Diego Luna delivered a signature performance for Real Salt Lake .

"He's a player that plays with a chip on his shoulder," Mastroeni said postgame. "Credit to Diego for his endeavor and, really, his quality ... Selfishly for me and the rest of our team, we've got a top caliber player that's going to be available for the next four games."

In the eyes of RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni, it was a matter of "poking the bear."

Luna's Matchday 25 star turn followed a report from Tom Bogert that the 20-year-old attacking midfielder was not named to Marko Mitrović's 18-man Olympic roster and declined an offer to be an alternate for the tournament.

Looking ahead

While Luna reportedly won't be in France over the summer, he'll be a central figure in RSL's continued ascent. They have 43 points, battling LAFC and the LA Galaxy for Western Conference supremacy.

Despite a potential setback, Luna is taking the news in stride.

"I'm grateful to be here and to be able to stay here with RSL in this great run of form and continue to do stuff like this and hopefully more, right?" Luna said. "So I'm happy, focused. I'm here with RSL and I'm going to continue to work hard.