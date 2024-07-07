FC Cincinnati reclaim Shield lead over Inter Miami: "We deserve this"

CINCINNATI – The marquee matchup of Matchday 25 is in the books, and the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions are back on their throne.

FC Cincinnati took a dominant 6-1 win over Inter Miami CF on Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, putting them back in the driver’s seat to defend their regular-season title.

“This team, these fans, we deserve this tonight,” Cincy captain Luciano Acosta told MLS Season Pass following the victory. “The truth is, a victory like this makes me so happy for this team and this group.”

The job was straightforward coming into the contest: Win and you’re back in control.

“There are times I don't need to tell them. I think they were up for this game," head coach Pat Noonan said postgame. “Of course, they understand the magnitude and the implications, but you still have to have a level of focus and understand how we're trying to approach this game to have success.