Houston Dynamo acquire Ezequiel Ponce in club-record deal

The 27-year-old Argentine occupies a Designated Player roster spot. He is under contract through June 2027 with an option to extend through the rest of 2027 and then 2028.

Ponce will be eligible to debut for Houston once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

"First, we want to thank Ted [Segal] for providing us with the support to continue pushing this club forward. He remains deeply committed to building a sustainable winner in the city of Houston, and our mission is to turn his vision into a reality," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.