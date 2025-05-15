Team of the Matchday: Baribo takes Golden Boot lead, Ojeda stays red-hot

Team highlights

The Philadelphia Union erased a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 comeback victory over the LA Galaxy , with center back Nathan Harriel sparking the resurgence before striker Tai Baribo netted a brace to take the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. Baribo is now the fastest player in Union history to reach 10 goals in a single season.

Following a hat-trick last weekend, Martín Ojeda kept the good form going with the game-winning goal in between two David Brekalo assists to secure Orlando City SC's 3-1 win over Charlotte FC. In turn, Oscar Pareja has managed the Lions to just their second 10-match unbeaten streak in club history.