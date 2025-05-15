Team of the Matchday: Baribo takes Golden Boot lead, Ojeda stays red-hot

The first midweek games of the MLS season did not disappoint, as Wednesday night started and ended with goalfests to produce a star-studded Matchday 13 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Luis Barraza (DC) - Felipe Andrade (HOU), Nathan Harriel (PHI), David Brekalo (ORL) - Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Beau Leroux (SJ), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Tadeo Allende (MIA) - Cengiz Ünder (LAFC), Tai Baribo (PHI), Anders Dreyer (SD)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: CJ Dos Santos (SD), Christopher McVey (SD), Luca Petrasso (MTL), Jordi Alba (MIA), Célio Pompeu (STL), Marco Reus (LA), Brandon Vazquez (ATX), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
Team highlights
The Philadelphia Union erased a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 comeback victory over the LA Galaxy, with center back Nathan Harriel sparking the resurgence before striker Tai Baribo netted a brace to take the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. Baribo is now the fastest player in Union history to reach 10 goals in a single season.
Following a hat-trick last weekend, Martín Ojeda kept the good form going with the game-winning goal in between two David Brekalo assists to secure Orlando City SC's 3-1 win over Charlotte FC. In turn, Oscar Pareja has managed the Lions to just their second 10-match unbeaten streak in club history.
Hany Mukhtar scored the winner for Nashville SC in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, while Cengiz Ünder opened the scoring for LAFC in their 4-0 rout of Seattle Sounders FC.
San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer produced 1g/1a, leading the expansion club's 2-0 triumph over the Colorado Rapids. Houston Dynamo FC's newest defender, Felipe Andrade, scored and helped blank Minnesota United FC, 2-0, at home.
The fireworks continued at PayPal Park, where Beau Leroux’s 1g/1a for the San Jose Earthquakes were canceled out by Tadeo Allende’s brace for Inter Miami CF in a thrilling 3-3 draw in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd.
Finally, D.C. United goalkeeper Luis Barraza kept his first clean sheet of the season (five saves) against his former club, New York City FC, to secure a 0-0 draw at home.