Orlando City ride wave to 10 straight unbeaten with win over Charlotte

"...it was a great day for us. Not just to win against a rival that is in a similar position to us and is a direct rival, and that magnified the importance of this win.”

"We're very happy with the three points, said head coach Oscar Pareja following the match. "We are very happy with the effort of the players. In the short time, they got back the energy to get that start in the first half where I think we dominated the other team in the game.

The streak marks just the second time in club history that the Lions have recorded an undefeated run of 10 or more regular-season matches.

There may not be a more in-form team across all of MLS than Orlando City at the moment. With tonight's 3-1 victory over Southern rivals Charlotte FC , the Lions extended their unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches and crept ever-closer to the top four spots in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm so glad for Luis [Muriel] to get back on the scoreboard ... Now Martín [Ojeda] is hot, and the boys are scoring. That gives us a lot of hope that we can keep getting games down. I'm happy for both of them."

“Our strikers and offensive players understood it already, as well. It is not just a desire to score, but you actually have to score it," remarked Pareja. "We need to score goals to win games ... But then, don't forget about what we just spoke about, the consistency offensively.

But the Lions have found their scoring boots in the last week, recording back-to-back three-goal outputs. Tonight, the attack was raring to go from the opening whistle, led by Designated Players Luis Muriel and Martín Ojeda , who both netted goals within 25 minutes to push their squad to a win.

Although they have not faced defeat since a Matchday 3 loss to New York City FC , Orlando has had difficulty finding the back of the net with great consistency in the season's early goings, recording four scoreless draws in their last seven matches.

Through 13 matchdays, he has 8g/3a, which has him near the top of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and firmly in the MVP conversations.

Instead of letting his exclusion derail his confidence, Ojeda has taken the opportunity to reset and prove his necessity to the squad, tallying four goals in his last two matches, including a hat trick in last weekend's 3-3 draw against New England .

Ojeda has been perhaps the brightest spot in Orlando City's lineup this season. The Argentine star was surprisingly dropped from the starting XI for two matches around the beginning of the month.

Unlikely contributors

It was not only Orlando's marquee names who made a difference on Wednesday night, however. The Lions got an impactful offensive performance from defender David Brekalo, who provided two assists, including one to forward Ramiro Enrique, whose goal sealed the win for the Floridians.

"He is turning into a left back that can give us the function that we want, and the solidness defending, but it seems that we have much more than that," Pareja said of the Slovenian. "Now he is going forward. Now he is more precise in that last third when he can connect better."

Orlando City are fourth in the league in goals scored (24), and with an attack that's clicking in front of a defense that's held five of their last seven MLS opponents scoreless, there's a lot to love about the Lions' chances of continuing their unbeaten run.

But their streak will be tested on Saturday when they battle arch rival Inter Miami (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

For me, I think we have one of the strongest squads in the whole of MLS," said Dagur Dan Thórhallsson. "If we manage to get the defense and the attack going at the same time, and throughout the whole season, for me there's no doubt we can do damage in this league.