Hany Mukhtar heats up as Nashville SC continue club-record start

NASHVILLE, Tenn . - On Wednesday night, Nashville SC did something they'd never done before: beat the New York Red Bulls .

"And we want them to come to the stadium. They gave us great energy ... And we want this part to be a really difficult place to play. And right now it is."

"From day one when we started here, we said that we want to be a team that represents the city," BJ Callaghan told media afterwards. "We want to be a team that represents the fans and that they can be proud.

Hany Mukhtar 's second-half strike gave the Coyotes their first win over the Red Bulls in eight attempts in a 2-1 victory at Geodis Park. They've won four of their last five matches, have a club-best 23 points through 13 matches, and have won six matches at home this season. In the entirety of the 2024 season, they won just six.

Home cooking

Through 13 matchdays, Nashville have the best home record in MLS, taking 19 points from eight matches at GEODIS Park. Wednesday's result was the latest in a string of steadily improving performances, and Callaghan was especially pleased with the way they scored, a quick counter and a crisp passing move.

"When you daydream about what a Nashville goal will look like, those two are right up there," Callaghan laughed.

The opener came from Patrick Yazbek, his first-ever in a Nashville shirt. The 23-year-old Australian international hasn't historically been a prolific scorer, with just four goals in nearly 120 professional appearances. That didn't seem to be an issue on Wednesday, as he drilled an absolute laser past Carlos Coronel, smashing the net so hard that it rolled back all the way out of the penalty area.

"It just came off nicely," Yazbek said. "I've been working on my finishing. There are times where I probably should be a little bit more selfish than what I am on the field. I just started to let it rip. So it was nice, good feeling."

Yazbek has quietly been a crucial piece of Nashville's success. Paired with newcomer Edvard Tagseth in midfield, they've formed a dynamic partnership at the heart of Callaghan's 4-2-2-2 formation. The duo have collectively covered 165 miles already this season, per Sportec, and have done a lot of the dirty work that makes the club tick.

The goal pulls the spotlight back towards Yazbek momentarily, but it doesn't change anything in his mind.