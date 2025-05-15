Dejan Joveljić makes mark for Sporting KC: "I like these derby games"

Since arriving at his new club in a blockbuster trade this winter after helping key the LA Galaxy's MLS Cup title run in 2024, the Serbian striker has found the back of the net 6 times, crucial in kick-starting the side’s uptick in form since Kerry Zavagnin took over for Peter Vermes.

On Wednesday, Joveljić was up for the moment again, netting a 77th-minute equalizer to secure a lively 2-2 draw against Midwest rivals St. Louis CITY SC.

"It looks like I like these derby games," Joveljić quipped postmatch. "Can we play them maybe every week? That would be awesome.