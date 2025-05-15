Tai Baribo, Philadelphia Union show mettle with stunning comeback

For the better part of 96 minutes, it seemed like the Philadelphia Union ’s 13-year winless run against the LA Galaxy would continue.

“I really, really, really wanted to win,” Baribo said postgame. “I didn’t care who scored, and I just wanted to win.”

With two of the Union’s three second-half goals, the Israeli center forward continued to boost his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi credentials, helping his team turn a 2-0 hole into a thrilling 3-2 win at Subaru Park.

“But we don’t want to do this in every game. It takes a few years off my life, I think.”

“We had to dig deep,” Carnell added. “We had to show that we are a good team. We had to show that we can come back in tough moments. We had to show that the points we gave up in Columbus [last week] was a glitch. And we also proved that we can solve puzzles in 45 minutes.”

Less than three minutes after the second half kickoff, the Union had already cut into the deficit through defender Nathan Harriel . Two minutes later, Baribo found the equalizer before ultimately scoring the winner against an exhausted, pinned-in Galaxy defense.

“We knew this was going to be a really tough one,” Carnell said postgame. “This was the trap of all trap games… then we helped LA get off to a flying start, where we had only ourselves to blame. But a really good response from the boys.”

While the reigning MLS Cup champions are enduring a historic run of misfortune, they’re still a team the Union hadn’t beaten since the 4th of July in 2012. They showed what they’re capable of in the first half, jumping to a two-goal lead, fueled by a pair of assists from Marco Reus .

It would have been easy for the Union to overlook a home game against the winless, last-place Galaxy. Union head coach Bradley Carnell and his staff knew they couldn’t.

“Complete package”

After scoring an impressive 16 goals in 26 matches across all competitions last season, Baribo has picked up right where he left off in 2025 and bettered it. After 13 games, he has jumped clear of the competition in the Golden Boot race, reaching double digits with his 10th goal of the year.

“I think it’s important for everybody, but especially for a striker to get confidence,” Baribo said. “The defense can see it from the other side. Sometimes it’s really tight in the box, but I’m always trying to put [myself] in the best position to get involved.”

In addition to pulling ahead of some of the other top strikers from around the league, such as Chicho Arango, Hugo Cuypers, and Brian White, Baribo completed his third multi-goal game of 2025. He became the quickest player in Union history to reach double digits and is one of just two players in MLS averaging more than a goal per 90 minutes played.

“There are different ways that [Baribo] can score goals,” Carnell said. “On the ground, he can make a near post run and tap them home, his movement off the shoulder finding the aerial balls like he did with the chipped ball from Mika [Uhre].”