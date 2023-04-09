Kei Kamara nears Landon Donovan in MLS goals chart after match-winning brace

That first-half brace increased Kamara's career tally of MLS regular-season goals to 142, remaining third on the league's all-time scoring list and moving just three behind Landon Donovan (145). The league and US men's national team legend holds second place after last playing for the LA Galaxy in 2016.

Even though the 38-year-old Kamara could soon surpass Donovan, he was all about the collective when reflecting postgame.

"What did I like about the way I played tonight? Um, I helped the team," he chuckled. "I knew their backline, they’re strong. I knew that I have to be a body, an outlet for the guys when the ball comes forward I have to hold it, lay it off. And just be a problem for as much as I can do during the game."

Now in his 18th MLS season, Kamara, after a trade from CF Montréal in February, is helping spark a club that last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017. They're up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference after Matchday 7 results, and head coach Ezra Hendrickson is quick to credit Kamara for his role in their early fortunes.