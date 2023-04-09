Seattle Sounders humble St. Louis CITY in battle for Western Conference lead

The newcomers frustrated the reigning champions of Concacaf with a formation tweak and controlled doses of the high-pressing mayhem that paced their 5W-0L-0D start to the season, readily conceding possession yet still posing danger, nearly tripling their hosts’ expected-goals total in a scoreless first half.

The first 45 minutes of Saturday evening’s match at Lumen Field between the two teams topping the Western Conference table was a balanced fight, a tactical stalemate showcasing how quickly St. Louis CITY SC have found ways to compete with MLS elites like the Seattle Sounders in their debut campaign.

“They started [in a] 5-2-3 [formation] which, normally a lot of teams play 5-3-2, [like] Cincinnati , one of our games where we were frustrated a little bit [a 1-0 road loss last month]. And we just wanted Josh [Atencio] and Albert [Rusnák] to be a little bit more mobile and play the ball past their front three. And I think that worked in the second half.”

“Well, we just tweaked a couple of things tactically,” explained Schmetzer afterwards with his traditional understatement, admitting CITY SC coach Bradley Carnell “threw us for a little bit of a loop” with his adjustments to the visitors’ shape.

Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer and his staff made the most of those 15 or so minutes in the locker room, sorting out the adjustments that enabled the Rave Green to surge past STL to a comfortable 3-0 win that reminded everyone of why Seattle remain the role models for MLS expansion projects like CITY SC’s. Now, the West's top spot belongs to the Matchday 7 hosts.

The 1st half #AllForCity looked fine. The 2nd half they looked out of place and the #Sounders gave them a real taste of what the “next level” is in @MLS . Strong showing from the home team tonight.

Seattle did all this with arguably their two most influential players, Raúl Ruidíaz and João Paulo, starting on the bench and rested due to a hamstring concern, respectively. The depth of roster and strength of culture at SSFC is such that they got an immediate boost from João Paulo's replacement, 21-year-old homegrown Atencio, who banged home his first career MLS goal for a scintillating game-winner in a man-of-the-match outing in central midfield.

“When Josh is playing well, he's going to continue to get opportunities. It was an easy decision for us to be conservative with JP,” said Schmetzer, who noted he was so impressed with Atencio that he gave the home faithful a chance to give him an ovation by substituting him out in the 90th minute.

“We will rotate through the squad throughout the year. But it's not my decisions that drive that group. It's not me saying to Josh or to Obed [Vargas] or to JP, ‘Hey, better watch out or this kid's going to take your spot.’ That's not the mantra of that group in there,” he continued. “That group is fully committed to each and every player trying to do whatever they can do to help drive the performance of the team. And I think that's a very, very distinct calling card for this group.