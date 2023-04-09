FC Cincinnati take league lead as "expectations and belief" grow for 2023

Quietly, and without much fanfare, FC Cincinnati ended MLS Matchday 7 by vaulting into the way-early Supporters’ Shield lead.

That arrived via the Eastern Conference leader’s fourth 1-0 win of the year, this time beating a rotated Philadelphia Union side Saturday evening behind a second-half penalty kick from Luciano Acosta. Philadelphia went to Ohio in between a Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series with Liga MX's Atlas FC.

The Orange & Blue aren’t blowing the doors off any opponent just yet, but rather pragmatically grinding out results to sit on 17 points (5W-0L-2D).

“It was probably going to be a matter of one moment to make a difference in this game and fortunately we found it,” said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan. “But I was really pleased with our guys’ ability to figure out a way to get a goal and see the game out and win against a very good team to keep some good momentum going for our group.”

Heading into the weekend, the Shield’s No. 1 spot belonged to St. Louis CITY SC. Then the expansion side couldn’t withstand a second-half blitz at Seattle Sounders FC and suffered a 3-0 loss, allowing Cincy to move ahead.

While some observers may expect more dominant performances from a club that seems primed to compete for MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield silverware in 2023, Noonan will take these grind-it-out displays without hesitation.