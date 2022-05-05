Seattle Sounders set CCL attendance record in 2022 Final vs. Pumas

Seattle Sounders FC are now home to the largest standalone crowd in Concacaf Champions League history, with 68,741 fans attending Wednesday night’s historic Leg 2 Final vs. Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field.
The hosts emerged as 3-0 victors, sealing a 5-2 aggregate scoreline and booking a FIFA Club World Cup spot after four previous MLS finalists came up short.
The Sounders were powered by a Raul Ruidiaz brace and Nicolas Lodeiro's late clincher.
The previous CCL attendance record was set in 2015 when 66,208 fans attended a semifinal second leg between Club América and Herediano at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Seattle’s attendance fell just short of their MLS Cup 2019 total when 69,274 fans watched head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team defeat Toronto FC, 3-1.
A Major League Soccer team set the prior CCL Final record, with 61,004 fans watching CF Montréal face Club América at Stade Olympique in 2015's second leg.