Seattle Sounders set CCL attendance record in 2022 Final vs. Pumas

Seattle Sounders FC are now home to the largest standalone crowd in Concacaf Champions League history, with 68,741 fans attending Wednesday night’s historic Leg 2 Final vs. Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field.

The hosts emerged as 3-0 victors, sealing a 5-2 aggregate scoreline and booking a FIFA Club World Cup spot after four previous MLS finalists came up short.

The Sounders were powered by a Raul Ruidiaz brace and Nicolas Lodeiro's late clincher.