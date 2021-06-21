Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action

The Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution showed why they are top of the West and East respectively, and we also saw Columbus Crew sign off in style as they bid farewell to their current home as Major League Soccer made its return from the international break.

The Galaxy were missing Jonathan Dos Santos — and yes, he’s arguably their most important player — but outside of him, they were pretty much able to call upon all of their main guys. The Sounders matched them stride for stride and eventually came out on top, and in due course, this same Sounders team will be able to call upon players who are in the conversation for best playmaker (Lodeiro), best goalkeeper (Frei), and best defender (Nouhou) in the league. In other words, the Sounders were missing top level players and still managed to beat the Galaxy away from home.

On the night, this game could have gone either way, but if you take a step back and look at both teams, you’ll realize there’s still a bit of a gap between them.

This may have been the Sounders best win of the season when all things are taken into consideration. Before the break, Seattle had looked unconvincing as they dropped four points at home in two games, and when you consider Defender of the Year candidate Nouhou joined Stefan Frei and Nicolas Lodeiro on the injury list, and they were away to an LA Galaxy team nipping at their heels with a perfect home record — leaving Carson with three points was a massive statement win. It showed this team has championship DNA through and through.

For the Sounders to remain unbeaten at this stage of the season without having played their best football has got to inject an incredible amount of confidence and self belief in the locker room. The boys have to feel once the team gets fully healthy, and they get into their best rhythm, they will be capable of achieving their ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup.

Another strength of this team is the next man up mentality. Nouhou goes down and it’s no problem because Abdoulaye Cissoko steps into a hostile environment against the Golden Boot leader in Chicharito, and he doesn’t put a foot wrong. Not many teams have that ability.

There’s no question Greg Vanney is very good at his job. There is a style, identity, and maybe most importantly, a belief and tenacity in this Galaxy team that has been lacking in recent years. He has organized them well on both sides of the ball and he is getting the best out of Chicharito.

However, to close the gap on the Sounders over a 34-game season, LA are about two top attacking pieces away. They could also use a defensive leader who can marshal the backline and strike fear into opposing forwards — the Sounders have at least two of those in Nouhou and Yeimar Gomez Andrade, and you could actually argue that Shane O'Neill's form over the last 12 months gives them a third player who fits that profile.