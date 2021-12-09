2021 MLS Cup tale of the tape: Who has the edge in Portland vs. NYCFC?

Nobody knows exactly how it'll play out until kickoff, but here's a side-by-side look at how the clubs stack up against one another, and who might have the edge both on and off the field.

Leading up to Saturday's MLS Cup Final at Providence Park, plenty of time will be spent dissecting every aspect of the matchup between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC – both the head-to-head battles we'll see on the field and the tactical chess match between head coaches Giovanni Savarese and Ronny Deila (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN).

With all of that said, I'm giving the slightest edge to Johnson simply because I’ve seen him pull off the spectacular save more often than I’ve seen Clark do it. I’ve seen both make costly mistakes too, but Johnson has an ability to make acrobatic saves that rescue his team at times when they need it.

It’s almost impossible to separate Sean Johnson and Steve Clark from a statistical perspective as their regular-season numbers were quite similar across the board. Both played over 2000 minutes, and Clark kept seven clean sheets while Johnson kept nine. Johnson made 86 saves with a 73.5 save percentage, while Clark made 88 with a 74.6 save percentage.

Individually, for my money, Larrys Mabiala is the best lockdown defender across both teams, and he usually always plays well in big games. However, as a cohesive, organized unit led by center backs Alex Callens and Maxime Chanot , New York City have shown themselves to be the superior of the two teams.

This goes to NYCFC. The Timbers have tightened up significantly in the playoffs – two clean sheets in three games and only one goal conceded – but they are still a team that allowed 52 goals during the regular season. By contrast, NYCFC conceded 16 fewer goals which is what allowed them to have a +20 GD to Portland’s +4.

That’s not to say that James Sands and Alfredo Morales haven’t done a great job for their team in comparison, because they have. Without the injured Keaton Parks , they’ve helped NYCFC to two massive away wins against the top two seeds in the East, and they are more than capable of going into Providence Park and lifting MLS Cup. But, even at this stage of his career, Diego Chara is still too dominant, covers too much ground, recovers too many balls and is simply too elite, to cause me to place the New York midfield above one that contains him.

Diego Chara and Cristhian Paredes have reached a new level this postseason. They’ve protected the back four really well and have been the perfect launchpad for most of Portland’s counter-attacking moments. They helped limit both the Rapids and Real Salt Lake to just three shots on target each.

Playoff Portland are a different beast in attack because they've always seemed to go up a level and get standout performances from almost everyone in their attack. Sebastian Blanco needs no introduction as he’s one of the best big-game players I’ve seen in MLS, but in Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora, Santiago Moreno and Marvin Loria, the Timbers have a lot of weapons to cause serious concern for NYCFC.

And I’ve said before, what makes this Timbers attack so dangerous is the different ways in which they can attack you. They are perfectly comfortable playing intricate passes in the final third, but they can also cede possession and focus on being deadly on the counter – on their day, they do both very well and are very hard to defend against.