Three Takeaways from Portland Timbers beating RSL to reach MLS Cup 2021

And one of those unexpected guys was Colombian winger Santiago Moreno , a midseason U22 Initiative signing who played all of 349 regular-season minutes. But his 61st-minute strike was sublime, and he severely lessened the blow of missing Sebastian Blanco (hamstring injury) and Dairon Asprilla (red card suspension).

Having home-field advantage has meant very little so far in these playoffs, but when a team combines that edge with a strong performance from one or two unexpected guys, their chances of victory become that much bigger.

“That means everything. We played the whole season to win the MLS Cup,” midfielder Marvin Loria said. “Now we [completed] the first step, but now we do it next weekend. We have respect for whoever [we play next], but we have to be ready for the next one.”

Given RSL’s fairytale run, I admit to feeling as if they would pull off the win someway, somehow. But Portland were simply too strong and will now host MLS Cup for the first time after winning in 2015 at Columbus and losing in 2018 at Atlanta.

The debate about who has the best home atmosphere in MLS may never be truly resolved. LAFC , Atlanta and Seattle will all feel they’re deserving of that title, and while they have strong points, on Saturday night the only atmosphere that mattered was Portland's as they put aside RSL to earn a third MLS Cup trip in seven years.

Another thing Portland have going for them is they can play in numerous ways, but their absolute deadliest style is perfectly suited for the postseason or tournament soccer in general – as we saw when they won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020.

It’s not just that they are sometimes at their best when they bunker in and try to counter-attack, it’s that they are very organized defensively and once they do get out on the break, they know how to pick the right pass and make the right decision in the final third.

But they can also hurt you with long bouts of possession and intricate passing. And so they possess what the very best teams have in common when it comes to knockout soccer: versatility.

Their regular season was up and down for the most part, but once again they're showing that when it comes to crunch time, they have a squad and identity designed for times like this.

“We’ve been able to bring the right players to create a strong culture,” Savarese said. “We enjoy being around each other in the facility, to coming in to work. It really feels that we are a family and as a family, we’ve gone through difficult moments, good moments, but it’s the character in how we handle those moments as a unit, as a group, as a family is what we are so proud of.