Three Takeaways from MLS Cup 2021 as NYCFC defeat Portland to claim first title

I was fortunate to play with the great Kasey Keller for the best part of three seasons, and so I know the confidence that a commanding shot-stopper gives to those in front of them. It’s not that you begin to relax and assume your 'keeper will bail you out, it’s that you know he can and he will if he needs to. Knowing that gives the whole team a boost. Johnson was named MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi and deservedly so – he proved himself to be a match-winner when the stakes were highest.