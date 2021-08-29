Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 22's action

For a long time, New England have arguably been the best team in MLS, a team that has at times looked unbeatable. The Supporters' Shield leaders entered their matchup at NYCFC holding a sizable lead atop the Eastern Conference standings while riding a nine-match unbeaten run. It was always going to take something special to not only beat them but to beat them well, and that’s exactly what NYCFC produced with a 2-0 result against the shorthanded Revs at Yankee Stadium.

In games like this, you need to get off to a fast start and lay bare your intentions – that’s exactly what Delia’s men did as they registered five shots inside the first 20-25 minutes. It wasn’t all one-way traffic since the Revs had their moments as well, but the night belonged to the Cityzens and their star duo of Maxi Moralez and Valentin Castellanos. They combined on both goals to put a bow on really impressive team moves that deserved to end in the back of the net.