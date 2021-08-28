Recap: Atlanta United 0, Nashville SC 2

Daniel Rios ' goal on the stroke of halftime and Randall Leal 's insurance tally just before the final whistle lifted Nashville SC to their first away win of the 2021 MLS season, beating Atlanta United 2-0 in a Heineken Rivalry Week matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nashville had lost twice and drawn five times away from Nissan Stadium entering the contest, but came away with three points while ending Atlanta's four-match winning streak and spoiling Gonzalo Pineda's managerial debut.

Despite a few promising spells of possession for Atlanta, Nashville created two late chances. The first came in the 43rd minute when a bouncing Hany Mukhtar header was stopped by a diving Brad Guzan, then in the 45th minute when Rios' attempt inside the box sailed just wide.

Nashville then found their go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time as Rios atoned for his earlier miss, firing past Guzan to make it a 1-0 match just before the interval.

Atlanta nearly leveled the match in the 54th minute as Luiz Araujo looked to cap a nice solo run with his first MLS goal, but the Brazilian winger was denied by Joe Willis. That was one of Atlanta's two shots on target, with the other stemming from a first-half free kick. A late Josef Martinez also skimmed the outside of the post.

Atlanta thought they had a penalty kick early in the sixth minute when Alistair Johnston fouled George Bello. But after Video Review, it was deemed that the infraction occurred on the 18-yard box's edge, denying the Five Stripes a chance to test Willis from the spot.