Recap: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 3

In another wild, goal-filled edition of El Trafico, the LA Galaxy salvaged a miracle 3-3 draw against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday thanks to a last-gasp equalizer from Kevin Cabral .

LAFC were just minutes from snapping their seven-game winless run, paced by a brace from Brian Rodriguez, but couldn't see out all three Heineken Rivalry Week points thanks to Cabral's late heroics. Dejan Joveljic made an emphatic entrance to the rivalry for the Galaxy, tallying a brace of his own for his team's other two goals, while Cristian Arango also found the scoresheet with a first-half penalty kick for LAFC.

After LAFC's penalty-kick shout right after kickoff went unheeded, the Galaxy jumped on top 20 minutes in through Joveljic's first MLS goal. The recently acquired Serbian forward pounced on a loose ball after Jesus David Murillo couldn't clear a Julian Araujo cross, chipping the shot over LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero and into the net.

LAFC struck back just before halftime, this time getting a penalty-kick call from Chapman after Galaxy defender Niko Hamalainen was whistled for tugging down Arango in front of goal as the two jostled for position on a Diego Palacios cross. That gave Arango the look from the spot, which the Colombian smashed off the post and into the goal for the equalizer.

The match really took off in the second half, as the clubs traded three goals in a frantic eight-minute span. Rodriguez started it off, finding a phenomenal go-ahead goal for LAFC just before the hour-mark. Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond managed to deny two rocket shots from Rossi, but couldn't stop a vicious close-range strike from the Uruguayan, who cashed it home after making a stellar individual run to evade several Galaxy defenders.

LAFC couldn't hold the lead, as Joveljic equalized just five minutes later via a clinical strike to the far post from inside the area that drew the visitors level in short order. But that scoreline would be short-lived too, as Rodriguez found his brace three minutes later with a rebound finish after Bond made another reaction save on a rocket shot by Palacios.