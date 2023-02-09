San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan out indefinitely after ACL injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nathan San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan is "out indefinitely" with a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will undergo surgery, the club announced Thursday.

No timetable was given for the 27-year-old Brazilian center back's return from the injury, which he suffered in a preseason friendly against USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC on Saturday. Nathan has now endured knee injuries in back-to-back seasons, tearing his left meniscus in San Jose's 2022 season opener. 

Nathan has been a stalwart for San Jose since his 2021 midseason arrival from Swiss Super League side FC Zürich. He has started all 46 of his MLS appearances across the last two seasons, contributing five goals while providing a stabilizing force defensively.

Elsewhere on their center back depth chart, the Quakes have 2022 midseason arrival Rodrigues, who became a first-choice starter alongside Nathan after joining on loan from Brazilian side Grêmio. Other options for first-year head coach Luchi Gonzalez include Stanford product Tanner Beason, homegrown product Casey Walls and Oskar Ågren. Daniel Munie, a 2023 SuperDraft presented by adidas first-round pick (No. 10 overall), is unsigned and in preseason camp.

The Earthquakes open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when visiting Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing bottom of the Western Conference table last season.

San Jose Earthquakes Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso

Related Stories

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
MLS preseason 2023: Orlando get Martín Ojeda brace, NYCFC outlast LA Galaxy
"Potential" into reality: Gruezo, Cowell usher in LuchiBall era for San Jose
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan out indefinitely after ACL injury

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan out indefinitely after ACL injury
Canada's Adekugbe, Hutchinson call for donations after "unfathomable" Turkey earthquake

Canada's Adekugbe, Hutchinson call for donations after "unfathomable" Turkey earthquake
FC Cincinnati sign Colombian international defender Santiago Arias
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Colombian international defender Santiago Arias
Toronto FC's BMO Field to host Canada-Honduras Nations League match

Toronto FC's BMO Field to host Canada-Honduras Nations League match
Mukhtar & Zimmerman make clear: Playoffs aren't enough for Nashville SC in 2023

Mukhtar & Zimmerman make clear: Playoffs aren't enough for Nashville SC in 2023
Houston Dynamo sign left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from FC Utrecht
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from FC Utrecht
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video