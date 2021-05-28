Rossi vs. Castellanos: Who comes out on top in LAFC vs. NYCFC?

LAFC’s Diego Rossi and NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos will be going head-to-head, with each capable of highlight-reel moments. But who wins this matchup and what makes them so successful? Here's a deeper dive into their qualities.

Against D.C. United, he showed a remarkable desire to get into the box by sprinting 35 yards and blowing past center back Brendan Hines-Ike to arrive at the far post for a gritty finish. Plays like that recently earned him a five-year contract extension – not bad for a day’s work!

After six games, Castellanos has been the dangerman for Ronny Deila's team. Jesus Medina may be leading the way in highlight-reel goals, but Castellanos has led the charge offensively with four goals and two assists, a reflection of his hunger for scoring.

However, the strong play of Valentin Castellanos is a massive bright spot for the team from the Bronx. The Argentine has been everywhere, playing both wide and centrally, and should be a name more MLS fans are talking about.

Coming into this season, I had several questions surrounding NYCFC after they traded away midfielder Alex Ring to Austin FC and left back Ronald Mataritta to FC Cincinnati . They then got off to a shaky start when giving up an early lead and losing 2-1 against D.C. United at Audi Field on opening weekend.

The 22-year-old has been a handful because he makes good runs and is always looking to exploit spaces vacated by attack-minded outside backs. When he gets into the box, especially when he's coming down the left channel and isolated 1-v-1 with opposing center backs, he just needs a half-chance and sight of the far post to shoot. He has some swagger about him, too, opting for the Rabona when gifted with an open goal against Philadelphia .

What I like most about Castellanos is how many ways he can challenge opposing defenses. He can play as a winger, where he displays balance, deceptive dribbling skills and a propensity for cutting in from wide areas for long-distance shots. Yet his hold-up play to bring teammates into the attack and poacher’s mentality have all the makings of a striker.

LAFC will need to monitor him because he’ll also drop off their backline and play as a false No. 9, roaming to receive the ball between their midfield and defensive lines, almost as if he's another attacking midfielder. This forces one of the center backs to step out of position, creating gaps for the likes of Jesus Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to run into.

Enter their 23-year-old Uruguay international to the rescue. Saturday will likely be the second time we see LAFC’s new-look attacking trident of Vela, Rossi and Corey Baird , who has impressed after being acquired via trade from Real Salt Lake . While Rossi brought the goals, Vela and Baird constantly looking to find Rossi in the penalty area most caught my eye. That makes him the player to watch for LAFC this weekend.

However, it’s been anything but a confident display for the Black & Gold this season. They’ve experienced an underwhelming start (by their standards) to 2021, with injuries to Carlos Vela and Rossi stunting their attack and putting them in last place in the West before beating the Rapids 2-1 last weekend .

Fresh off a well-taken brace last weekend against Colorado , Diego Rossi will be looking to keep rediscovering the confidence that saw him claim the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi in 2020.

Rossi is such an intelligent player and has made a habit of looking to run in behind defenses. Although he’s listed as a winger in LAFC’s 4-3-3 system, he operates more like a wide forward. Both he and Vela have a tendency to shift inside during LAFC’s buildup, with Vela given the freedom to float in between lines anywhere on the right side of the field, and Rossi looking to play off him. He’s a willing runner and will constantly test NYCFC’s backline.

Rossi likes to occupy the space between the right back and the right center back, then has the presence of mind to wait for Vela to get the ball and turn. He initially checks to the ball to draw the right center back out of the backline, all before making a darting run off his shoulder and into space. If the opponent plays a high line, look for midfielder Eduard Atuesta to be the catalyst for long-driven balls over the top to find that same run.