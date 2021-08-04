Stock up, stock down heading into MLS Week 17

As we near the 2021 season's halfway point and July turns to August, here are my picks for the players and teams whose stocks are trending up and trending down.

The Argentine forward has been en fuego in the last month, scoring five goals from six games. Those numbers are impressive, but it’s the quality of his goals that’s gained plaudits from MLS fans everywhere. Formations bring out certain strengths in players, and Bruce Arena’s shift from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-1-2 has seen Bou slot into his more favored second striker role.

As my broadcast partner Adrian Healey put it, “The B-Team” of Adam Buksa and Bou play in close proximity to each other and has become a formidable forward partnership. Buksa’s big frame, hold up play and ability to stretch opposing defenses with splitting runs between the two center backs opens up Bou to operate in the space underneath the backline.

When the ball is wide, Bou often waits for Buksa to make the initial run to the near post or far post before arriving at the top of the box or PK spot to shoot from a cut-back pass from an overlapping outside back. Did I mention he can shoot from distance? The New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal found out the hard way, with the Designated Player laser beaming two AT&T Goal of the Week nominations that almost shattered the crossbar on both occasions.