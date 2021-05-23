Recap: Los Angeles FC 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Carlos Vela made his return to the starting lineup and added an assist as Diego Rossi got a brace in Los Angeles FC 's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium.

The last time these two sides met was in October 2019 when Vela scored a hat trick for a 3-1 LAFC win over the Rapids. After playing just 20 minutes last week against the Seattle Sounders, Vela put in a 59-minute shift Saturday night.

For the Rapids, centerback Lalas Abubakar made his first appearance in 2021 and head coach Robin Fraser changed the defense to a three-man backline. But LAFC's Rossi got in behind, caught men out of position, and slotted one past Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough to open scoring early in the first half. Rossi added his second on the night nearly 20 minutes later, blasting it near post after Vela fed the ball to him out wide.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Diego Rubio sent a ball over the back line to Colorado winger Michael Barrios, who slid it past LA goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to put the visiting side on the board and get his first goal in burgundy.