Stock up, stock down in MLS so far in 2021

Franco Jara very well may spark FC Dallas out of last place in the Western Conference, but their DP striker has just one goal and one assist through seven games. When he opened his 2021 account from the penalty spot during a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake, FCD fans hoped it would mark the start of a goal-scoring spree for their big arrival of last summer. He even had eight shots (three on target) next week against Colorado, but couldn't finish in a 3-0 loss.