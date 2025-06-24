Inter Miami clinch historic Club World Cup knockout stage berth 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Inter Miami CF made more FIFA Club World Cup history Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, becoming the first MLS club to reach the tournament's knockout stages after playing to a 2-2 draw with Brazil's Palmeiras.

Behind goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez, the Herons finished second in Group A with five points (1W-0L-2D), setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Group A winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Allende's breakaway run from his own half of the field and ice-cold finish in the 16th minute gave the hosts a dream start in front of a near-capacity crowd, almost evenly split between Miami and Palmeiras supporters.

The fans dressed in pink erupted again in the 65th minute – this time for Suárez. The legendary Uruguayan striker delivered a sensational vintage solo strike, leaving multiple defenders in the dust before firing past goalkeeper Weverton.

Palmeiras rallied late, getting goals from Paulinho and Maurício to snatch the draw and first place in Group A.

Goals