Inter Miami acquire Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid

Inter Miami CF completed their latest blockbuster signing on Friday, acquiring superstar midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.
The 31-year-old Argentine international joins on loan through 2025 with a purchase option to make the deal permanent through the 2029 MLS season. He will not occupy a Designated Player roster spot.
De Paul becomes the newest high-profile part of Miami's star-studded roster, which includes FC Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
He also reunites with Messi, building on a national team partnership that helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa Américas (2021, '24).
“Assembling a team that inspires our fans to dream continues to be one of our primary aspirations, so we’re thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo’s caliber. He is a winner who has conquered the world stage; his ambitions match ours at Inter Miami, and we are hungry to achieve these goals together,” said IMCF managing owner Jorge Mas.
“Several of the best players in global fútbol have already chosen Inter Miami as their home, and Rodrigo joining our roster is another landmark as we continue on this journey to change the trajectory of the sport in this country and make our fans proud.”
Major impact
De Paul has accumulated 57 goals and 74 assists in nearly 500 professional appearances across stints with boyhood side Racing Club, Valencia CF, Udinese and Atlético.
Primarily a central midfielder, he's been capped 78 times by Argentina and raised his global profile at the 2022 World Cup.
Dubbed the team's "bodyguard" by the press, De Paul took on an enforcer role, most notably shielding Messi as the legendary No. 10 led La Albiceleste to their second World Cup trophy.
“Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years. As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for - especially with his national team Argentina," said co-owner David Beckham.
"He brings experience, passion and quality to our team and to our city. I'm excited to welcome another World Cup winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS."
Star player
De Paul adds experience and depth to a midfield that features Busquets, Telasco Segovia, Benjamin Cremaschi, Federico Redondo and Yannick Bright.
He'll play under head coach Javier Mascherano, his former teammate with Argentina.
“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club’s history,” said De Paul.
“It's a club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team.”
Last season's record-setting Supporters' Shield winners, Miami are 5th in the Eastern Conference with 41 points as they chase an MLS Cup title.
This year, they also reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and became the first-ever MLS side to make the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages.
