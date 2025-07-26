Inter Miami acquire Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid

The 31-year-old Argentine international joins on loan through 2025 with a purchase option to make the deal permanent through the 2029 MLS season. He will not occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

De Paul becomes the newest high-profile part of Miami's star-studded roster, which includes FC Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

He also reunites with Messi, building on a national team partnership that helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa Américas (2021, '24).

“Assembling a team that inspires our fans to dream continues to be one of our primary aspirations, so we’re thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo’s caliber. He is a winner who has conquered the world stage; his ambitions match ours at Inter Miami, and we are hungry to achieve these goals together,” said IMCF managing owner Jorge Mas.