Riqui Puig's Galaxy role, LAFC's firepower & more from Matchday 23

Another matchday in the books! We’re going to go game-by-game this week, rather than picking out two big sections and spending less time on others. We’ll have a farewell to a legend, both of last year’s MLS Cup finalists laying down a marker, and a match-winner like nothing I’ve ever seen in MLS before (but one we have seen in Liga MX!).

Orlando, meanwhile, are attacking better out of their 4-4-2 “Y” midfield, but can’t stop anybody. They’re back under the red line and are likely to stay there.

On balance, the game itself played out how I expected: the Pigeons snapped out of their recent slump by mostly controlling proceedings, created a lot of chances both with the ball and against it (they’re pressing more), and exploited the defensively frail Lions. NYCFC have shown over the past month that they’re not in the same tier as the true elite MLS sides, but they’ve shown over the past three that they’re only one tier below that group.

Hopefully, we can see them make a return to the field next spring. I’d be shocked if it’s any sooner than that.

This one was marred by one of the most gruesome injuries I can ever recall seeing in MLS, when Orlando ‘keeper Mason Stajduhar came off his line and slid into NYCFC winger Malachi Jones , who was at a full sprint. Both players were carted off with what sure seemed to be broken legs (or maybe an ankle in Jones’ case). I thought it was a clean play by both players – just wildly unlucky.

This had all the makings of an utterly forgettable summer matchup between two meh MLS teams that was destined to end in a dispiriting (for both sides) draw. Then, seven minutes into second-half stoppage, this happened:

You see a goal like this maybe once every 5 years. A goal like this to win the game 7 minutes into stoppage? Never seen anything like it. Not even in MLS. pic.twitter.com/HjNVb3leZC

There have been a few goals like this in MLS history, and in that tweet I undershot in saying that it happens every 5(ish) years – it’s obviously been more common than that. But late match-winners of this sort are exceedingly rare. I could only find two others that happened in the 90th minute or later, and of course one of them also has MLS ties:

Anyway, neither Atlanta nor Toronto are going anywhere at the moment. We’ll see what the transfer window brings.

That’s Matias Almeyda’s Chivas side beating Puebla late in the 2017 Liga MX Clausura on a goal by Carlos Fierro. Almeyda would, of course, go on to coach the Quakes , and Fierro was one of the guys he brought with him from Mexico.

The hosts found equalizers down both 1-0 and 2-1, then scored in the 89th and 92nd minutes for just their second win in the past two-and-a-half months. They were relentless and ruthless in pressuring the Union’s very, very questionable defense – and yeah, that’s where the Union are now. Until they rediscover the old version of Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott, there’s no way out.

“I know what I’ve done at the club,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said in the postgame presser. “I know the highs we’ve had at the club in the last six years. Those are great, but it’s a what have you done for me lately business. There’s always pressure... You have to try to improve and get better…

“Once we get the full slate of guys back I’m confident we’ll have a really strong group, but that’s the reality of the situation right now. There’s always pressure to do better, to find a way to get a win. Right now things are tough.”

Julian Carranza’s transfer to Dutch giants Feyenoord officially went through, by the way. We’ll see if that prompts any Philly additions in the coming window.

Montréal had a season-high 60% possession in this one, and also set season highs in passes per possession sequence and average time per possession sequence. This might just be a function of playing at home against the Union. Conversely, it might be the first seeds of Laurent Courtois' preferred style (his stated preferred style, anyway) germinating a bit.