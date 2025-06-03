Minnesota United sign Carlos Harvey to contract extension

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Carlos Harvey to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

"He works hard every day to improve, and he’s in a great environment to keep developing. We’re excited to see his continued growth and the different ways he can contribute to the team."

"Credit to the recruitment team who identified Carlos in the USL Championship – we saw not only a strong fit for the culture we’re building at Minnesota United, but also a player with valuable versatility," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

The 25-year-old Panamanian international was acquired from USL Championship side Phoenix Rising ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's since produced two assists in 40 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions.

Harvey has one goal in 13 appearances for Panama and is poised to represent Los Canaleros at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

He also appeared in 11 matches for the LA Galaxy across the 2020-22 seasons.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God. I am also grateful to the club and staff for the opportunity to continue to wear this crest," said Harvey.

"I've grown a lot as a player and person, and I'm looking forward to what more I can achieve with the team. I also want to thank all the fans who come out and support us every game day and for making me feel at home in Minnesota."