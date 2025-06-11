LAFC acquire Javairô Dilrosun on loan from Club América 

LAFC have acquired attacker Javairô Dilrosun on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América through July 24 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old will be a Designated Player and available for selection at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as the move was completed during FIFA’s special transfer window from June 1-10.

Dilrosun occupies the roster spot previously held by Cengiz Ünder, who was on loan from Fenerbahçe through June 30. Ünder will now return to the Turkish Süper Lig side.

"Javairô is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.