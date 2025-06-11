LAFC acquire Javairô Dilrosun on loan from Club América 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired attacker Javairô Dilrosun on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América through July 24 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old will be a Designated Player and available for selection at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as the move was completed during FIFA’s special transfer window from June 1-10.
Dilrosun occupies the roster spot previously held by Cengiz Ünder, who was on loan from Fenerbahçe through June 30. Ünder will now return to the Turkish Süper Lig side.
"Javairô is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We are excited to add a quality player like Javairô as we prepare for the unique challenge of playing in the Club World Cup."
Proven talent
After developing in the Ajax and Manchester City academies, Dilrosun has produced 19 goals and 33 assists in 199 professional appearances while winning five trophies. He broke through at German Bundesliga side Hertha BSC before competing for Bordeaux (France) and Feyenoord (Netherlands) and eventually joining Club América.
Internationally, Dilrosun has featured once for the Netherlands after an extensive youth career. He's reportedly in the process of switching to represent Suriname.
World stage
At the Club World Cup, LAFC will open against English Premier League giants Chelsea on June 16. In Group D, they'll also face Tunisian champions ES Tunis (June 20) before meeting Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo (June 24). The top two teams per group reach the knockout rounds.
On May 31, LAFC booked their Club World Cup spot by beating Dilrosun and Club América, 2-1, during a play-in match. Denis Bouanga scored the game-winner after Igor Jesus nodded home a late equalizer.
Dilrosun joins Bouanga and iconic French striker Olivier Giroud as LAFC's three DPs. Last year, he represented LIGA MX in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant