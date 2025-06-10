Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Tristan Brown

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Tristan Brown through the 2028 season with options for 2029 and 2030, the club announced Tuesday.

"Tristan has taken full advantage of every opportunity to grow and learn. He is a talented young player with a strong work ethic, and we are proud to see him take this next step of his Crew journey."

"Tristan’s signing is a proud moment for our entire club. It’s a reflection of his consistent effort since joining our Academy, as well as our Academy staff’s dedication to developing players throughout our pathway," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

Brown has played twice for the Crew's first team while on short-term loans. He's tallied 3g/2a in 34 appearances with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Columbus Crew 2.

The 17-year-old is the second-youngest homegrown signing in Crew history, trailing Ben Swanson in 2015.

A US youth international, Brown featured in two U-18 friendlies last year against Peru and Japan.

Brown is the 24th homegrown signing in Crew history. The former MLS NEXT All-Star joins Sean Zawadzki, Taha Habroune, Stanislav Lapkes and Cole Mrowka as homegrowns on Columbus' first-team roster.

"Signing a homegrown contract with the Columbus Crew is both an incredible honor and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream," said Brown. "To wear this badge and represent not just myself and my family, but this amazing club and the Columbus community, is everything I've worked toward.

"My gratitude goes first to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. I'm also extremely thankful to my family, coaches and everyone whose support and belief in me have made this moment possible. This signature isn't the end goal; it’s just the beginning. The hard work continues."