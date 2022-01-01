In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.
- 10-year deal, beginning in 2023.
- Every MLS and Leagues Cup* match.
- Select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.
- One place for everything. No need for traditional pay TV bundle.
Fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app.
A broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free.
Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.