Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote

Inter Miami CF ’s stadium plans took a massive step forward Thursday evening, with the Miami City Commission approving a 99-year lease agreement to the Major League Soccer club's owners for the ​​Miami Freedom Park project.

The plan, passed via a 4-1 vote, includes a 25,000-seat stadium that’ll house the Herons. The project will be entirely privately funded.

The site, which currently contains Melreese golf course, will also include hotel rooms, commercial and office space, community fields and the single largest public park in the city of Miami with over 58 acres of freely accessible, clean park land.

As for next steps, a key vote on zoning changes awaits. But with the lease agreement secured, a significant stadium hurdle is cleared.

Inter Miami will maintain permanent facilities in Fort Lauderdale with a 50,000-square-foot training facility and DRV PNK Stadium. The club will continue to play home matches at DRV PNK Stadium while they work towards constructing Miami Freedom Park.

Inter Miami debuted in MLS during the 2020 season, bringing men's top-flight soccer back to South Florida. The club’s co-owners are David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, and their expansion spot was formally granted in January 2018.