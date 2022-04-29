Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Miami Freedom Park

Inter Miami CF’s stadium plans took a massive step forward Thursday evening, with the Miami City Commission approving a 99-year lease agreement to the Major League Soccer club's owners for the ​​Miami Freedom Park project.

The plan, passed via a 4-1 vote, includes a 25,000-seat stadium that’ll house the Herons. The project will be entirely privately funded.

The site, which currently contains Melreese golf course, will also include hotel rooms, commercial and office space, community fields and the single largest public park in the city of Miami with over 58 acres of freely accessible, clean park land.

As for next steps, a key vote on zoning changes awaits. But with the lease agreement secured, a significant stadium hurdle is cleared.

Inter Miami will maintain permanent facilities in Fort Lauderdale with a 50,000-square-foot training facility and DRV PNK Stadium. The club will continue to play home matches at DRV PNK Stadium while they work towards constructing Miami Freedom Park.

Inter Miami debuted in MLS during the 2020 season, bringing men's top-flight soccer back to South Florida. The club’s co-owners are David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, and their expansion spot was formally granted in January 2018.

MLS clubs continue to drive forward infrastructure projects across the United States and Canada, with Inter Miami's venue providing a comparable capacity to Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls) and Providence Park (Portland Timbers).

Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8 Goal of the Week race
Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8
“It's his time”: As Leo Campana rises for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain left in shade
More News
More News
Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote

Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote
Real Salt Lake sign forward Anderson Julio on permanent transfer
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign forward Anderson Julio on permanent transfer
Vancouver Whitecaps patient in signing of "difference-making" Andres Cubas
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Vancouver Whitecaps patient in signing of "difference-making" Andres Cubas
From theory to reality: Nashville SC reflect on long road to GEODIS Park opener
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

From theory to reality: Nashville SC reflect on long road to GEODIS Park opener
Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8 Goal of the Week race
Goal of the Week

Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8 Goal of the Week race
Three MLS products make ESPN's list of best players under age 21
MLS Exports

Three MLS products make ESPN's list of best players under age 21
More News
Video
Video
Destiny? Why CCL is the Sounders' to lose
1:24:35

Destiny? Why CCL is the Sounders' to lose
2022 Audi Golden Boot race is heating up! Who can keep pace?
0:59

2022 Audi Golden Boot race is heating up! Who can keep pace?
A new fortress in Nashville! Take an aerial tour of GEODIS Park
8:07

A new fortress in Nashville! Take an aerial tour of GEODIS Park
HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 27, 2022
4:22

HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 27, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10