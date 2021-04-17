Recap: LAFC 2, Austin FC 0

LAFC survived the first-half substitution of Carlos Vela to spoil Austin FC 's MLS debut with a 2-0 victory over the expansion side at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, it was Corey Baird who found the decisive goal for LAFC with a deflected finish just past the hour mark, while Jose Cifuentes added the insurance with a late tap-in to pace the hosts.

Sans Vela, LAFC were on the front foot early in the second half after the scoreless opening frame, narrowly missing a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 53rd minute when center back Eddie Segura saw his header off a corner kick glance off the crossbar.

Baird then got the hosts the game's first goal, unleashing a shot from outside the area in the 61st minute that took a wicked deflection before slotting past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver and into the net.

Austin applied some pressure late and nearly equalized just before the final whistle, when Jon Gallagher got free on a breakaway down the right side and got a clean shot off on goal. But LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega denied the attempt with a reaction save at the near post.