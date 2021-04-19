LAFC pay tribute to 3252 vice president Mo Fascio in season opener

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC's season opener was a bittersweet occasion, as the club paid tribute to Mauricio “Mo” Fascio, the vice president of The 3252 supporters' group who recently passed away from COVID-19.

Saturday's match, a 2-0 victory over Austin FC, was dedicated in Fascio's honor, with LAFC's players wearing black armbands that read "Forza Mo".

The fans in the limited capacity crowd at Banc of California that were in the 3252 section also honored Fascio with a pregame tifo.

Fascio was an integral member of the LAFC community and club culture, serving as a capo in the supporters' section during games and frequently traveling to road matches. In a club statement following his passing, LAFC described Fascio as “a larger-than-life presence in the North End” who demonstrated an “unwavering commitment to our club, football culture and the Los Angeles community.” 

"Mo Fascio, on the board before the game they had a tribute and his personality and his presence and how much he loved LAFC just came across," LAFC coach Bob Bradley said after the match on Saturday. "Every time we got the chance to be around him, the memory of him in the locker room with some others, with the Supporters’ Shield. I always think back to that night, and seeing him holding the Supporters’ Shield and that smile showed how much LAFC meant to him and as a result he met an incredible amount of all of us.”

LAFC plans to continue to honor Fascio throughout the 2021 season through community events and programming to support causes important to his family.

Los Angeles Football Club

