Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal shine as 2021 MLS season begins

Week 1 is in the books and Team of the Week presented by Audi has no shortage of big names and breakout performances from across MLS.

Picked bottom in the preseason Power Rankings, CF Montréal proceeded to beat rival Toronto FC 4-2 in head coach Wilfried Nancy’s first match in charge. Right back Zachary Brault-Guillard provided two assists and was dangerous in wide spaces, delivering dangerous service and keeping the Reds at bay.

The forward line is lethal, too, with Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz delivering a brace in a 4-0 walloping of Minnesota United FC. Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez bagged a brace of his own that prompted a memorable and emotional postgame interview from the LA Galaxy star.

There are a pair of Houston Dynamo FC players, with midfielder Memo Rodriguez and center back (!) Boniek Garcia impressing in a 2-1 victory over San Jose that kickstarted the jam-packed weekend of 13 games. D.C. United also turned heads in Hernan Losada's first game in charge, leading to midfielder Russell Canouse placing in the XI.

Elsewhere, Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal and Chicago Fire FC striker Robert Beric both delivered one goal and one assist apiece. And FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton produced a single-game best 11 saves to help his team earn a valuable road point.

Team of the Week (4-3-3, left to right): Przemyslaw Tyton (CIN) – Cristian Gutierrez (VAN), Boniek Garcia (HOU), Miles Robinson (ATL), Zachary Brault-Guillard (MTL) – Memo Rodriguez (HOU), Russell Canouse (DC), Randall Leal (NSH) – Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Javier Hernandez (LA), Robert Beric (CHI)

Coach: Wilfried Nancy (MTL)

Bench: Jimmy Maurer (DAL), Brendan Hines-Ike (DC), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Josh Atencio (SEA), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Corey Baird (LAFC), Daniel Salloi (SKC)

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

