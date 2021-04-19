MLS, FOX celebrate opening weekend with Twitch watch along 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

AA9Skillz

In celebration of MLS is Back opening weekend, MLS partnered with FIFA personality and content creator AA9Skillz (Anthony Antunes) to host a second-screen experience watch along on Twitch of the match between LAFC and Austin FC Saturday that was broadcast on FOX.

Throughout the match, AA9Skillz encouraged the gaming oriented community on Twitch to watch the FOX broadcast with him, while FOX promoted the watch along during its pregame and halftime shows.

Viewers on Twitch were encouraged to tune in on FOX through a gamification and fan engagement platform provided by Sport Buff where trivia questions and polls were pushed to viewers. By answering correctly, viewers accrued points with top eligible finishers winning special prizes.

Those prizes included a Carlos Vela signed official match ball, Austin FC signed official match ball, gift cards to mlsstore.com, FIFA Points, and more.

The special watch along garnered more than 800,000 total views and averaged 20,000+ concurrent viewers on Twitch, according to Twitchtracker.com.

Voices: Sam Jones

He's back: Chicharito wins MLS Player of the Week

Javier Hernández, delantero de LA Galaxy, elegido Jugador de la Semana de la MLS tras doblete ante Inter Miami CF

LAFC pay tribute to 3252 vice president Mo Fascio in season opener

Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal shine as 2021 MLS season begins

