MLS, FOX celebrate opening weekend with Twitch watch along 

In celebration of MLS is Back opening weekend, MLS partnered with FIFA personality and content creator AA9Skillz (Anthony Antunes) to host a second-screen experience watch along on Twitch of the match between LAFC and Austin FC Saturday that was broadcast on FOX.

Throughout the match, AA9Skillz encouraged the gaming oriented community on Twitch to watch the FOX broadcast with him, while FOX promoted the watch along during its pregame and halftime shows.

Viewers on Twitch were encouraged to tune in on FOX through a gamification and fan engagement platform provided by Sport Buff where trivia questions and polls were pushed to viewers. By answering correctly, viewers accrued points with top eligible finishers winning special prizes.

Those prizes included a Carlos Vela signed official match ball, Austin FC signed official match ball, gift cards to mlsstore.com, FIFA Points, and more.