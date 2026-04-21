Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami: Luna, Messi clash in Matchday 9

When you have a winning lineup, why change things? That said, Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria could return for the Claret-and-Cobalt. The 2026 World Cup hopeful is a game-changer at left wingback.

Now, head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side concludes their three-match homestand with a chance to make a statement against the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

It's a case of "pick your poison" with RSL's attack, which also includes newcomer Morgan Guilavogui and homegrown winger Zavier Gozo .

Their latest result was a thrilling 4-2 victory over San Diego FC , which included a brace from striker Sergi Solans and a 1g/2a performance from USMNT midfielder Diego Luna .

Few teams are in better form than RSL, who have gone six games unbeaten since falling at Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC on opening weekend.

Record

2nd in Eastern Conference

15 points, 4W-1L-3D

What to know

Inter Miami sent shockwaves around MLS last week with news that head coach Javier Mascherano had departed the club, roughly five months after he won their first MLS Cup title.

Sporting director Guillermo Hoyos has stepped into the managerial spot, at least for the time being, and helped steer the Herons to a 3-2 victory at the Colorado Rapids last Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi was the main catalyst against Colorado. The Argentine icon's brace and game-winning golazo earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors, thrilling the nearly 76,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

That match was not without setbacks, though, as Mateo Silvetti picked up an apparent hamstring injury and Yannick Bright was shown an 87th-minute red card. The Herons' backline was tested throughout, too.

Now, before returning home to brand-new Nu Stadium, Miami hope to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games and stay within striking distance of first-place Nashville SC.

Who to watch

Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has seven goals in seven games this year. That leaves him second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, behind only FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (nine goals).

The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has seven goals in seven games this year. That leaves him second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, behind only FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (nine goals). Germán Berterame: Have Inter Miami unlocked the Mexican international striker? He's scored in back-to-back games, breaking through after his reported $15 million move from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey.

Have Inter Miami unlocked the Mexican international striker? He's scored in back-to-back games, breaking through after his reported $15 million move from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine international midfielder is aptly nicknamed "El Motorcito" for his tireless work rate and engine. During this double gameweek, Miami will need a big performance from him.

The Argentine international midfielder is aptly nicknamed "El Motorcito" for his tireless work rate and engine. During this double gameweek, Miami will need a big performance from him. Dayne St. Clair: Up against RSL's high-flying attack, the Canadian international will certainly face pressure. Can he show why he earned the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award?

Up against RSL's high-flying attack, the Canadian international will certainly face pressure. Can he show why he earned the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award? Telasco Segovia: At his best, the Venezuelan international is one of Miami's most influential players. The U22 Initiative midfielder has produced 1g/4a in eight games this season.

Predicted XI