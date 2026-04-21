Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami: Luna, Messi clash in Matchday 9

A star-studded Matchday 9 clash awaits when Real Salt Lake host Inter Miami CF on Wednesday evening.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, April 22 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
Record
- 5th in Western Conference
- 16 points, 5W-1L-1D
What to know
Few teams are in better form than RSL, who have gone six games unbeaten since falling at Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC on opening weekend.
Their latest result was a thrilling 4-2 victory over San Diego FC, which included a brace from striker Sergi Solans and a 1g/2a performance from USMNT midfielder Diego Luna.
It's a case of "pick your poison" with RSL's attack, which also includes newcomer Morgan Guilavogui and homegrown winger Zavier Gozo.
Now, head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side concludes their three-match homestand with a chance to make a statement against the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
Who to watch
- Diego Luna: Luna is heating up as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, scoring in both games since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the March international window. Has he done enough to force Mauricio Pochettino's hand?
- Zavier Gozo: Some segments of the USMNT fanbase are calling for Gozo to make this summer's World Cup squad. With 2g/4a in seven games and links to high-profile European teams, the 19-year-old's stock continues to rise.
- Morgan Guilavogui: The early returns on Guilavogui are promising, with the Guinea international contributing 1g/4a in six games. He joined ahead of the season on a Designated Player deal, acquired from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.
- Sergi Solans: The Spanish striker has a team-best 5g/1a during his rookie season. He joined the club in January as a SuperDraft pick out of UCLA.
- Justen Glad: If RSL's defense is to hold Messi & Co. at bay, Glad will need a massive game. The veteran center back has more than 300 appearances (all competitions) for the club.
Predicted XI
When you have a winning lineup, why change things? That said, Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria could return for the Claret-and-Cobalt. The 2026 World Cup hopeful is a game-changer at left wingback.
Record
- 2nd in Eastern Conference
- 15 points, 4W-1L-3D
What to know
Inter Miami sent shockwaves around MLS last week with news that head coach Javier Mascherano had departed the club, roughly five months after he won their first MLS Cup title.
Sporting director Guillermo Hoyos has stepped into the managerial spot, at least for the time being, and helped steer the Herons to a 3-2 victory at the Colorado Rapids last Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi was the main catalyst against Colorado. The Argentine icon's brace and game-winning golazo earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors, thrilling the nearly 76,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.
That match was not without setbacks, though, as Mateo Silvetti picked up an apparent hamstring injury and Yannick Bright was shown an 87th-minute red card. The Herons' backline was tested throughout, too.
Now, before returning home to brand-new Nu Stadium, Miami hope to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games and stay within striking distance of first-place Nashville SC.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has seven goals in seven games this year. That leaves him second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, behind only FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (nine goals).
- Germán Berterame: Have Inter Miami unlocked the Mexican international striker? He's scored in back-to-back games, breaking through after his reported $15 million move from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey.
- Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine international midfielder is aptly nicknamed "El Motorcito" for his tireless work rate and engine. During this double gameweek, Miami will need a big performance from him.
- Dayne St. Clair: Up against RSL's high-flying attack, the Canadian international will certainly face pressure. Can he show why he earned the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award?
- Telasco Segovia: At his best, the Venezuelan international is one of Miami's most influential players. The U22 Initiative midfielder has produced 1g/4a in eight games this season.
Predicted XI
Inter Miami's depth will be tested for the second leg of their trip to the Rocky Mountains. We could see Tadeo Allende return from injury, David Ruíz slot into midfield and rotation at both fullback spots.
It all comes down to a battle of No. 10s.
Luna and RSL must be salivating at how Miami's defense has allowed two goals in four straight games. Then again, we'd be foolish to doubt Messi will impact the game and trouble the hosts.
Whichever star has more game-changing plays will decide this midweek clash.