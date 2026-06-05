2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K preview, what to know

Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup wll feature Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.
The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, each advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
Here's what awaits in Group K during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- June 17 - 1 pm ET: Portugal vs. DR Congo | Houston, Texas
- June 17 - 10 pm ET: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia | Mexico City, Mexico
- June 23 - 1 pm ET: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan | Houston, Texas
- June 23 - 10 pm ET: Colombia vs. DR Congo | Guadalajara, Jalisco
- June 27 - 7:30 pm ET: Colombia vs. Portugal | Miami, Florida
- June 17 - 7:30 pm ET: DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan | Atlanta, Georgia
- FIFA World Ranking: 5th
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group F winners
- Head coach: Roberto Martínez
Key players
- Bruno Fernandes: One of Portugal’s most recognizable stars, the Manchester United captain has built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top chance creators.
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Even in the latter stages of his career, Ronaldo remains a legendary presence for Portugal. He's set to make a record sixth World Cup appearance this summer.
- Vitinha: The Paris Saint-Germain star is Portugal’s midfield engine and one of their most important tactical pieces.
- Rúben Dias: Portugal's defensive anchor, Dias is a Manchester City standout widely regarded as one of the sport's top center backs.
World Cup history
Portugal will make their ninth World Cup appearance.
Their most successful tournament was in 1966 when they finished in third place.
Expectations
With high-level quality at every position, Portugal enter the World Cup as genuine contenders to compete for the title.
- FIFA World Ranking: 46th
- How they qualified: Intercontinental Play-Off Path A
- Head coach: Sébastien Desabre
Key players
- Yoane Wissa: Wissa is one of DR Congo’s most established players, having proven himself as a consistent Premier League–caliber forward with Brentford before his move to Newcastle.
- Chancel Mbemba: Mbemba is DR Congo’s captain, defensive leader, and anchor at the heart of their back line, with over 100 international caps and experience across major European clubs.
- Cédric Bakambu: Originally a French youth international before switching allegiance to DR Congo, Bakambu has been a long-standing figure in the national team setup, earning 68 caps since 2015.
- Simon Banza: Banza is expected to operate as DR Congo’s target No. 9, leading the line as a focal point in attack.
World Cup history
DR Congo will make their second World Cup appearance and first since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.
The nation became the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1997, making 2026 their first World Cup appearance under that name.
Expectations
Portugal and Colombia will be viewed as favorites in Group K, but with the top eight third-place finishers advancing to the knockout rounds, DR Congo could potentially make history at their second World Cup.
- FIFA World Ranking: 50th
- How they qualified: AFC Group A (third round) runners-up
- Head coach: Fabio Cannavaro
Key players
- Eldor Shomurodov: Uzbekistan’s captain and central figure in attack, Shomurodov is the country's all-time leading scorer with 44 international goals.
- Abdukodir Khusanov: Now competing for global powerhouse Manchester City, Khusanov is one of Uzbekistan’s most exciting young talents. The 22-year-old defender already has 26 senior caps.
- Odiljon Hamrobekov: Hamrobekov is a trusted presence in the Uzbekistan setup, earning over 70 caps through consistency, durability, and reliability in midfield.
World Cup history
Uzbekistan will make their first-ever World Cup appearance.
Expectations
The White Wolves enter this summer's tournament as underdogs with hopes of making a shock run out of the group stage.
- FIFA World Ranking: 13th
- How they qualified: Finished third in Conmebol qualifiers
- Head coach: Néstor Lorenzo
Key players
- Luis Díaz: A key figure at Liverpool before a high-profile move to Bayern Munich, Díaz is Colombia's game-breaking threat in the final third.
- James Rodríguez: Colombia's captain has enjoyed iconic national team status since his breakout at the 2014 World Cup. Rodríguez signed a short-term deal with Minnesota United FC in February.
- Cucho Hernández: A two-time MLS Best XI honoree, Cucho led the Colombus Crew to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles before earning a club-record transfer to LaLiga side Real Betis.
World Cup history
Colombia will make their seventh World Cup appearance and first since 2018.
Their most successful tournament was in 2014 when they made the quarterfinals.
Expectations
Colombia have the talent and depth to advance past the group stage and make a run in the knockout rounds.
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