2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K preview, what to know

Here's what awaits in Group K during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, each advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

With high-level quality at every position, Portugal enter the World Cup as genuine contenders to compete for the title.

Their most successful tournament was in 1966 when they finished in third place.

FIFA World Ranking: 46th

46th How they qualified: Intercontinental Play-Off Path A

Intercontinental Play-Off Path A Head coach: Sébastien Desabre

Key players

Yoane Wissa: Wissa is one of DR Congo’s most established players, having proven himself as a consistent Premier League–caliber forward with Brentford before his move to Newcastle.

Wissa is one of DR Congo’s most established players, having proven himself as a consistent Premier League–caliber forward with Brentford before his move to Newcastle. Chancel Mbemba: Mbemba is DR Congo’s captain, defensive leader, and anchor at the heart of their back line, with over 100 international caps and experience across major European clubs.

Mbemba is DR Congo’s captain, defensive leader, and anchor at the heart of their back line, with over 100 international caps and experience across major European clubs. Cédric Bakambu: Originally a French youth international before switching allegiance to DR Congo, Bakambu has been a long-standing figure in the national team setup, earning 68 caps since 2015.

Originally a French youth international before switching allegiance to DR Congo, Bakambu has been a long-standing figure in the national team setup, earning 68 caps since 2015. Simon Banza: Banza is expected to operate as DR Congo’s target No. 9, leading the line as a focal point in attack.

World Cup history

DR Congo will make their second World Cup appearance and first since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

The nation became the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1997, making 2026 their first World Cup appearance under that name.

Expectations