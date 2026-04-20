Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

As he so often does, Lionel Messi played the key role in Inter Miami CF 's dramatic Matchday 8 win to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors.

Since the start of 2024, Messi has 91 goal contributions (56g/35a), tied for the third-most in a three-season span in league history ( Denis Bouanga from 2023-25), and is two behind the record held by Luciano Acosta (93 from 2022-24).

With his brace, the legendary Argentine No. 10 has 18 multi-goal games in his first 60 appearances and 28 games with at least two goal contributions.

The two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner has seven goals in seven games, which is tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race presented by Audi this season.

Messi netted a brace, including the game-winning goal in the 79th minute, to propel Miami to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids in front of a record crowd of 75,824 at Empower Field at Mile High, the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history.

This marks the 14th time in his career that Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, and it is his second award this season after earning the honor on Matchday 2.

Messi is now tied with Jeff Cunningham (14) for the second-most Player of the Matchday awards in MLS history, behind only Landon Donovan (19).

Inter Miami return to action with two matches this week – the first on Wednesday at Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET, Apple TV) before returning home to Nu Stadium to face the New England Revolution on Saturday (7:30 pm ET, Apple TV).