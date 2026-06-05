2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H preview, what to know

Group H at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
Here's what awaits in Group H during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- June 15 - 12 pm ET: Spain vs. Cape Verde | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 15 - 6 pm ET: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay | Miami, Florida
- June 21 - 12 pm ET: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 21 - 6 pm ET: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde | Miami, Florida
- June 26 - 8 pm ET: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia | Houston, Texas
- June 26 - 8 pm ET: Uruguay vs. Spain | Guadalajara, Jalisco
- FIFA World Ranking: 2nd
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group E winners
- Head coach: Luis de la Fuente
Key players
- Lamine Yamal: Already a global superstar at age 18, Yamal boasts a Euro 2024 championship with Spain and back-to-back LaLiga titles with FC Barcelona.
- Rodri: The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri stars for Manchester City while captaining La Roja as his country's midfield metronome.
- Pedri: Fellow midfielder Pedri adds even more vision, distribution and playmaking skills to one of the world's most stacked national teams.
World Cup history
Spain will be making their 17th World Cup appearance.
La Roja's most successful tournament was in 2010, when they lifted the trophy for their first World Cup title.
Expectations
As the No. 2-ranked nation in the world and reigning Euro champions, Spain are among a handful of candidates to win this summer's World Cup.
- FIFA World Ranking: 69th
- How they qualified: CAF qualifying Group D winners
- Head coach: Bubista
Key players
- Ryan Mendes: Cape Verde’s captain and all-time leading scorer, Mendes has represented the country at four Africa Cup of Nations (2013, '15, '21, '23).
- Steven Moreira: Moreira, the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year and a 2023 MLS Cup champion with the Columbus Crew, featured prominently during qualifiers to help the Blue Sharks earn a historic first World Cup berth.
- CJ Dos Santos: The San Diego FC goalkeeper is a former US youth international who switched allegiance to Cape Verde in time to make head coach Bubista's 26-man squad.
World Cup history
This will be Cape Verde's first World Cup appearance.
Expectations
As World Cup debutants and the lowest-ranked team in Group H, Cape Verde will look to play spoiler.
- FIFA World Ranking: 61st
- How they qualified: AFC qualifying Group B (fourth round) winners
- Head coach: Georgios Donis
Key players
- Saud Abdulhamid: The right back is a national team trailblazer, becoming the first Saudi player ever to feature in Italy's Serie A (with AS Roma) and in France's Ligue 1 with current club RC Lens.
- Salem Al-Dawsari: Al-Dawsari captains both Saudi Arabia and club Al-Hilal, and famously scored the 2-1 game-winner over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022 in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.
- Feras Al-Buraikan: The Al-Ahli striker emerged as one of Saudi Arabia's most important attacking players during 2026 World Cup qualifying, leading the team with five goals.
World Cup history
Saudi Arabia will be making their seventh World Cup appearance.
Their most successful tournament was in 1994, when they reached the Round of 16.
Expectations
Four years after shocking Argentina at Qatar 2022, the Green Falcons are looking to defy the odds once again by reaching the knockout stages.
- FIFA World Ranking: 17th
- How they qualified: Finished fourth in Conmebol World Cup qualifying
- Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa
Key players
- Federico Valverde: The longtime Real Madrid midfielder is the centerpiece of Uruguay's game model, while also occasionally serving as captain.
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: Amid a standout debut season with Real Salt Lake (six assists in 11 MLS appearances), Sanabria's international profile has risen with his inclusion in Marcelo Bielsa's 26-man roster.
- José María Giménez: The legendary Atlético Madrid center back is Uruguay's primary captain and epitomizes his country's hard-nosed "Garra charrúa" ethos.
World Cup history
Uruguay will be making their 15th World Cup appearance.
La Celeste have won two World Cups, lifting the trophy during the inaugural 1930 edition and in 1950.
Expectations
With a Top-20 FIFA ranking, a talented squad, a World Cup-winning pedigree, and a renowned head coach, Uruguay will be under pressure to make a deep run.