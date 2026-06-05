2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J preview, what to know

Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, each advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
Here's what awaits in Group J during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- June 16 - 9 pm ET: Argentina vs. Algeria | Kansas City, Missouri
- June 17 - 12 am ET: Austria vs. Jordan | San Francisco, California
- June 22 - 1 pm ET: Argentina vs. Austria | Dallas, Texas
- June 22 - 11 pm ET: Jordan vs Algeria | San Francisco, California
- June 27 - 10 pm ET: Algeria vs. Austria | Kansas City, Missouri
- June 27 - 10 pm ET: Jordan vs. Argentina | Dallas, Texas
- FIFA World Ranking: 3rd
- How they qualified: Finished first in Conmebol World Cup qualifiers
- Head coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players
- Lionel Messi: The iconic No. 10 remains Argentina's defining figure after captaining La Albiceleste to the 2022 World Cup title. Since his historic 2023 arrival at Inter Miami, Messi has won back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVPs while leading the Herons to MLS Cup glory in 2025.
- Rodrigo De Paul: During Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning run, De Paul earned a reputation as Messi’s “bodyguard” for his tireless off-ball work. It's a role he's reprised at the club level with Inter Miami.
- Julián Álvarez: Álvarez was a crucial contributor in attack to Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory and remains a locked-in starter under Scaloni.
- Emiliano Martínez: Dibu's penalty-kick heroics - particularly in the 2022 World Cup final - have earned the goalkeeper legendary status in Argentina.
World Cup history
Argentina will make their 19th World Cup appearance, with 2022's triumph marking their third tournament title (1978, '86).
Expectations
Argentina are looking to defend their title and become the second nation ever to win back-to-back World Cups (Brazil 1958, '62).
- FIFA World Ranking: 28th
- How they qualified: CAF Group G winners
- Head coach: Vladimir Petković
Key players
- Riyad Mahrez: Algeria’s captain and creative focal point, Mahrez has built a distinguished club career as a standout for both Leicester City and Manchester City.
- Rayan Ait-Nouri: After making his name at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ait-Nouri earned a career-defining transfer to Manchester City in 2025.
- Nabil Bentaleb: The 31-year-old Lille midfielder previously plied his trade in the English Premier League and German Bundesliga. Bentaleb has six goals in 58 games for Algeria.
World Cup history
Algeria will make their fifth World Cup appearance and first trip since 2014.
Their most successful tournament was in 2014 when they made the Round of 16.
Expectations
Algeria sit just outside the circle of true World Cup contenders, but they're among the potential dark horse candidates.
- FIFA World Ranking: 24th
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group H winners
- Head coach: Ralf Rangnick
Key players
- David Alaba: Austria’s long-standing captain and defensive leader, Alaba has anchored the national team for more than a decade, earning 113 caps since 2009.
- Marcel Sabitzer: Another veteran presence, Sabitzer has become one of Austria's most influential attacking midfielders, registering 26 goals in 98 appearances.
- Marko Arnautović: Austria's all-time leading goalscorer with 47 goals in 133 matches, the 37-year-old boasts extensive European experience across England, Italy, Germany and more.
World Cup history
Austria will make their eighth World Cup appearance, and first since 1998.
Their most successful tournament was in 1954 when they finished in third place.
Expectations
Despite a 28-year World Cup absence, Austria are looking to reach the knockout stages at this summer's tournament.
- FIFA World Ranking: 63rd
- How they qualified: AFC Group B (third round) runners-up
- Head coach: Jamal Sellami
Key players
- Mousa Al Tamari: Al Tamari is one of Jordan’s most consistent attacking threats, with 23 goals in 76 appearances. He was a standout performer during their run to a historic first AFC Asian Cup final in 2023.
- Yazan Al Arab: A veteran presence with 69 caps, Al-Arab has been a regular fixture in central defense for Jordan since 2017.
- Ali Olwan: Jordan's second all-time leading scorer, Olwan has 27 goals in 58 appearances.
World Cup history
Jordan will make their first-ever World Cup appearance.
Expectations
In their inaugural World Cup, Jordan are likely to prioritize competitiveness within the group stage over a realistic expectation of a deep knockout run.