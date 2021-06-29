Rating the top young-player performances of MLS Weeks 9 and 10

I’m sorry if these constant selections of the Sporting Kansas City wunderkind are monotonous to some readers. But he’s earned it with his consistency and quality at the heart of the XI of one of the league’s early leaders, who enjoyed a six-point week on home turf. Busio’s multi-million-dollar transfer to a European club still TBD is increasingly a question of when, not if, and in the meantime he’s doing the business with nary a trace of distraction or impatience.