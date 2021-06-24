Chicharito: Efrain Alvarez's golazo shows why he's a "diamond" but he "needs to learn"

Chicharito’s similar tone comes with a Mexico national team perspective, as he’s El Tri’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals through 109 games. Alvarez hasn’t formally committed to Mexico, but made his senior-team debut during a March 2021 friendly against Costa Rica. The Los Angeles native has featured for US youth national teams, too.

“That’s what all the LA Galaxy club and family expects from him,” Hernandez added after Alvarez’s wonder strike. “It’s like put all the effort, put all the talent – and then sometimes you can play good games, you can play bad games, it’s part of [being] a professional. But at least you need to play like [the] national team player he is, so just today is a reminder for him and for all of us of the talent that he has.”